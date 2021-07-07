New York Life Investments Alternatives Takes $143,000 Position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSEVU. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth approximately $39,840,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth approximately $12,450,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth approximately $12,450,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth approximately $12,450,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth approximately $6,763,000.

GSEVU stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.04. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

