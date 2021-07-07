New York Life Investments Alternatives Takes Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,878,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,032,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,819,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $805,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,440,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.75. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $369.39 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.