Newton Hits Market Capitalization of $10.05 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last seven days, Newton has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a total market cap of $10.05 million and approximately $621,718.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00048718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00129935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00168516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,391.13 or 0.99864507 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.12 or 0.00978341 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

