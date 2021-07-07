Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Trading 2.9% Higher

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.92. 900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 133,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nexa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $602.93 million for the quarter. Nexa Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 9.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $4,726,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 139.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 49,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 54.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

