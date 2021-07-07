NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Trading Down 4.4%

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) traded down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.26. 86,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 270,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $180.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.28.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative return on equity of 128.88% and a negative net margin of 105.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NexTech AR Solutions Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It operates e-Commerce platforms, including vacuumcleanermarket.com, a vacuum cleaner retailer focused on high-end residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances, which is operated through a retail location and online sales channels; infinitepetlife.com, a health food supplement for animals, which is operated through online sales channels; and Trulyfesupplements.com, a health supplement online store.

