NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,920 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 189,805 shares of company stock valued at $14,116,914 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $147.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.91 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.