NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

NEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.40. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

