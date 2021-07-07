Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.91.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,027. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,315,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349,119 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,928,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,463 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

