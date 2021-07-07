Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Upgraded to Buy by CLSA

Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NHMAF stock opened at $27.53 on Monday. Nihon M&A Center has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83.
Nihon M&A Center Company Profile
