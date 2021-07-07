Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Upgraded to Buy by CLSA

Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NHMAF stock opened at $27.53 on Monday. Nihon M&A Center has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83.

Nihon M&A Center Company Profile

Nihon M&A Center Inc provides M&A support services for small and medium-sized companies in Japan and internationally. Its support services include reorganization, capital policies, MBO, etc. The company also offers buy-side and sell-side advisory, and intermediary services. Nihon M&A Center Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

