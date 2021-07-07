NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,475 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,528 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in NIKE by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 178,751 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in NIKE by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,727 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,172 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,212,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $160.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.