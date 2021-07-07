nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Short Interest Update

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 234,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

LASR opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -73.04 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that nLIGHT will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in nLIGHT by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 15,730 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,756,000 after buying an additional 125,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in nLIGHT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $815,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

