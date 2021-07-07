Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.35 Million Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 149.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $13,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $267,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,661,000 after purchasing an additional 634,233 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,056,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,838,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 760.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,676,000 after purchasing an additional 251,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.86.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total value of $4,351,735.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,553.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,092 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $249.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.85 and a beta of 0.98. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.40.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

