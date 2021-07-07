Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.19 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,653 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 96.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources stock opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.45. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.35.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

