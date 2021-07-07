Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,918 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $11,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $169,698,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $125,622,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,564,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,553,000 after acquiring an additional 958,649 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC stock opened at $88.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.00. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKC. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

