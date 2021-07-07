Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.78.

ROP opened at $474.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $451.15. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $475.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

