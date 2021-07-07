Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $12,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL stock opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

