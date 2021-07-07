Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 52,421 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 862,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 52,421 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after buying an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,483,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Ford Motor by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 76.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,911,000 after buying an additional 4,967,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

