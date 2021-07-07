Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.32. 1,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $169.15 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.33. The company has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

