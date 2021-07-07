Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 26.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 838,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 296,518 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $22,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,000. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

