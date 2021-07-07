Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 603,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $24,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,136 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,832,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,792,000 after acquiring an additional 526,760 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at $19,185,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $20,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOVA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

