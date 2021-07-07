Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,145 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 329,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,145 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $22,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.53. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,469,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,697 shares of company stock worth $5,192,785. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.