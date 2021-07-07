Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 20.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,719,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 442,433 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $23,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -105.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 749,813 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $7,775,560.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,574,439 shares of company stock worth $35,460,353. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.