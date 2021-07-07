Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Position Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 118.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.84.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

