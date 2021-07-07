NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 754,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 30,425 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NOV by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOV. Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

