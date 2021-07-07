NTT DATA Co. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NTT DATA in a report released on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

OTCMKTS NTDTY opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65. NTT DATA has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

