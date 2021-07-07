Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 690,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,105 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $36,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $637,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,117 shares of company stock worth $2,951,631 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE:NUS opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.76 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

