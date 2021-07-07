NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $950.00 at KeyCorp

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $775.00 to $950.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $697.44.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $827.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $670.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $391.08 and a 52 week high of $833.68. The company has a market capitalization of $515.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,450 shares of company stock worth $60,507,536 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

