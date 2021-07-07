NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.96.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after buying an additional 3,205,472 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $816,762,000 after buying an additional 1,725,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,779,000 after buying an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $313,084,000 after buying an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.45. 37,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 134.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $113.25 and a 52 week high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

