O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.55. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

