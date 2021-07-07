O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $113,000 Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Umpqua by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 16.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 4,131.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

