O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) by 94.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Computer Task Group were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTG. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 327,981 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 130,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Raj Rajgopal purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,455.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTG opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $146.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.23 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

