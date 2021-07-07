O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 34,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $3,055,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK stock opened at $205.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.77. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.16 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.90.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.