O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $126,000 Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

In other news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.