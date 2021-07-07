O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $99,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $175,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,531. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

