Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oasis Petroleum from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.10.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $355.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

