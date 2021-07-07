Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) and Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Financial Comparison

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Abeona Therapeutics and Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Abeona Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Abeona Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Abeona Therapeutics is more favorable than Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Abeona Therapeutics and Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics N/A -48.10% -33.80% Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) -34.94% -8.83% -7.14%

Risk & Volatility

Abeona Therapeutics has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.5% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abeona Therapeutics and Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics $10.00 million 14.85 -$84.23 million ($0.55) -2.73 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) $20.95 million 7.49 -$1.09 million ($0.01) -105.00

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Abeona Therapeutics. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abeona Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics beats Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B. It is also developing ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-301 for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) Company Profile

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations based on cytostatics. The company offers Apealea/Paclical for the treatment of ovarian cancer. Its products portfolio includes Docetaxel micellar, a patented formulation that combines XR-17 with docetaxel that has completed pre-clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Cantrixil, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company also provides combination therapies, such as XR-19 for various forms of cancer, including ovarian, first-line breast, prostate, and lung cancer. In addition, its animal health product portfolio includes Paccal Vet, a patented formulation of paclitaxel for the treatment of mammary carcinoma; and Doxophos Vet, a patented formulation of doxorubicin for the treatment of lymphoma. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

