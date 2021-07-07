Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OCDO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ocado Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

LON:OCDO traded up GBX 23.50 ($0.31) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,925 ($25.15). 1,235,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,369. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,957.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,823.24 ($23.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

In other Ocado Group news, insider Mark Richardson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,203 ($28.78), for a total value of £4,406,000 ($5,756,467.21). Also, insider Jorn Rausing purchased 660,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,958 ($25.58) per share, with a total value of £12,938,013.66 ($16,903,597.67). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,000,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,882,563,318.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

