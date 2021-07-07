Ocado Group’s (OCDO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a no recommendation rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ocado Group to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

Shares of Ocado Group stock traded up GBX 23.50 ($0.31) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,925 ($25.15). 1,235,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,369. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 1,823.24 ($23.82) and a one year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The firm has a market cap of £14.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,957.97.

In related news, insider Jorn Rausing bought 660,777 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,958 ($25.58) per share, with a total value of £12,938,013.66 ($16,903,597.67). Also, insider John W. Martin bought 1,339,223 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,933 ($25.25) per share, for a total transaction of £25,887,180.59 ($33,821,767.17). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,000,022 shares of company stock worth $3,882,563,318.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

