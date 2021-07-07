Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 20,137 CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CVR Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

