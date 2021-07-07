Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 8,693 Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,193,000 after purchasing an additional 308,836 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,462,000 after acquiring an additional 246,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 490.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 187,617 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,437,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after acquiring an additional 186,266 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $8,569,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.42. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 9,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $540,389.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,013,200.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $315,491.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,187 shares in the company, valued at $860,553.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,872 shares of company stock worth $12,210,202 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

