Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Decreases Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 590.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

NYSE:BRO opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.