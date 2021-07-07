Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Increases Stock Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 36.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 140.0% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 30.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $9,978,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,544,605.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,571 shares of company stock worth $11,850,365. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

