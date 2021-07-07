Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 100 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 200,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $174.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.14 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.71.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.98.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

