Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 13,498 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP cut its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,498 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

