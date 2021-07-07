Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 6 Per Share

Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Octopus AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of OOA stock opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.67) on Wednesday. Octopus AIM VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 126.45. The stock has a market cap of £183.37 million and a P/E ratio of 3.41.

About Octopus AIM VCT

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

