Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 6 Per Share

Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Octopus AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of OOA stock opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.67) on Wednesday. Octopus AIM VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 126.45. The stock has a market cap of £183.37 million and a P/E ratio of 3.41.
About Octopus AIM VCT
