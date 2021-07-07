Oikos (OKS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,163.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Oikos has a market capitalization of $767,157.13 and $3,163.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00048211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00135279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00165430 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,880.87 or 0.99976724 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.80 or 0.00968200 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 178,186,385 coins and its circulating supply is 158,088,644 coins. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

