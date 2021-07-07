Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 682.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 45,270 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $12,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $254.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.57 and a 1 year high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.