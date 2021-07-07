Omni (OMNI) Trading 35.2% Higher This Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last seven days, Omni has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $4.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.17 or 0.00012049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,234 coins and its circulating supply is 562,918 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

