Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,945,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,936,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after buying an additional 965,567 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC stock opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

