Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) will post sales of $40,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $60,000.00. Onconova Therapeutics posted sales of $60,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $220,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $210,000.00, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $300,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Onconova Therapeutics.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,544.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.26%.

ONTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 3,598,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 778,421 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 95,980 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ONTX traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 22,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,846. The firm has a market cap of $95.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.68. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

